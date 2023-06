Не е точно дека во Австралија има забрана за протести на јавни места

BREAKING: A climate change protester arrested after bringing peak-hour traffic to a standstill in the CBD has been released on bail. The 69-year-old woman abseiled down the Morphett Street bridge, suspending herself over North Terrace for more than an hour. @msariovski #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/GfC2yhEGqw

— 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) May 17, 2023